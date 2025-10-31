Marcus Corp. Announces Decline In Q3 Profit, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marcus Corp. (MCS) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $16.23 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $23.31 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.7% to $210.15 million from $232.67 million last year.

Marcus Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.23 Mln. vs. $23.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $210.15 Mln vs. $232.67 Mln last year.

