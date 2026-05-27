March 2028 Options Now Available For Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Investors in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 2028 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 660 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel , our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the MRVL options chain for the new March 2028 contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest.

The call contract at the $260.00 strike price has a current bid of $65.35. If an investor was to purchase shares of MRVL stock at the current price level of $203.17/share, and then sell-to-open that call contract as a "covered call," they are committing to sell the stock at $260.00. Considering the call seller will also collect the premium, that would drive a total return (excluding dividends, if any) of 60.14% if the stock gets called away at the March 2028 expiration (before broker commissions). Of course, a lot of upside could potentially be left on the table if MRVL shares really soar, which is why looking at the trailing twelve month trading history for Marvell Technology Inc, as well as studying the business fundamentals becomes important. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260.00 strike highlighted in red:

Considering the fact that the $260.00 strike represents an approximate 28% premium to the current trading price of the stock (in other words it is out-of-the-money by that percentage), there is also the possibility that the covered call contract would expire worthless, in which case the investor would keep both their shares of stock and the premium collected. The current analytical data (including greeks and implied greeks) suggest the current odds of that happening are 37%. On our website under the contract detail page for this contract, Stock Options Channel will track those odds over time to see how they change and publish a chart of those numbers (the trading history of the option contract will also be charted). Should the covered call contract expire worthless, the premium would represent a 32.17% boost of extra return to the investor, or 17.79% annualized, which we refer to as the YieldBoost.

The implied volatility in the call contract example above is 75%.

Meanwhile, we calculate the actual trailing twelve month volatility (considering the last 251 trading day closing values as well as today's price of $203.17) to be 58%. For more put and call options contract ideas worth looking at, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further MRVL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.