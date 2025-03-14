Marc Benioff: Digital Labor Creating $12 Trillion Opportunity

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), discussed the company's AI strategy and business performance in a recent exclusive interview with The Motley Fool. As the second-largest software company in the world, Salesforce continues to position itself at the forefront of enterprise AI development with its Agentforce platform. Here are three key insights that matter for long-term investors.

Agentforce Is Driving Significant Revenue Growth

Salesforce's Agentforce platform is quickly becoming a major revenue driver, with the company reporting substantial customer adoption since its October release.

Benioff emphasized that the company has "never seen a product or technology take off at this level," noting that Salesforce just had its first $10 billion quarter. He revealed that Agentforce is their fastest-growing product, with approximately 5,000 different types of Agentforce transactions in the quarter, including 3,000 paid transactions that generated "nine digits in total contract value."

The CEO highlighted that customer adoption is happening faster than expected, citing live deployments at companies like Vans, Singapore Airlines, and Remarkable, with Agentforce seamlessly integrating into their customer interactions.

Salesforce's Unified Architecture Creates Competitive Advantage

Salesforce's approach to AI differentiates it from competitors by using a unified architecture that combines apps, data, and agents into what Benioff calls a "trinity."

According to Benioff, three key elements must come together for AI to achieve high accuracy and effectiveness in enterprise environments. First, humans remain essential, as they provide oversight and handle complex cases that require judgment. Second, all Salesforce apps are built on a common core and framework, ensuring consistent data handling. Third, their Data Cloud aggregates customer data and makes it available across the company, enabling agents to access complete, contextual information when interacting with customers.

This unified approach allows Salesforce to deliver significantly higher accuracy rates compared to competitors' fragmented solutions, with Benioff reporting approximately 84% accuracy in customer support conversations at help.salesforce.com, with only 2% of interactions requiring human escalation.

Digital Labor Revolution Will Transform Workforces

Salesforce is positioning Agentforce as the catalyst for a "digital labor revolution," with early customer examples showing how digital workers augment human workforce capabilities.

Benioff shared a compelling example from a Gucci call center in Florence, Italy, where the technology was applied. Rather than reducing the need for support agents, revenue increased by 30% because agents were able to sell and market products more effectively, understanding products they previously didn't have knowledge about.

In his Motley Fool interview, Benioff highlighted similar results at companies like Lennar, where Agentforce implementations in five critical use cases could potentially generate "hundreds of millions of dollars of more profit" by extending the human workforce with digital workers in areas like 24/7 home sales support, lead management, and selling additional products like insurance or mortgages to existing customers.

Looking Ahead

Salesforce's management expresses strong confidence in the company's AI trajectory, with Benioff characterizing this as "the most exciting time I've ever had in my career." With its unified trinity architecture combining apps, data, and agents, Salesforce appears well positioned to capitalize on what Benioff described to The Motley Fool as a "$12 trillion opportunity" in digital labor.

Management is particularly focused on driving customer adoption through easy deployment, ensuring high accuracy rates in agent interactions, and extending AI capabilities throughout its product ecosystem, including Slack and Tableau. As Benioff emphasized in The Motley Fool interview, "Maybe I'll be the last CEO who only managed humans. Now all CEOs are going to be managing digital workers and human workers."

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

David Kretzmann has positions in Salesforce. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lennar and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.