Marc Andreessen’s a16z Invests $465 Million in Navan’s Corporate Spending Platform, According to Recent SEC Filing

Acquired 27,195,364 shares of Navan; estimated trade size $464.50 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value increased by $464.50 million, reflecting the addition of the new position

The new NAVN position represents 29.4% of a16z Capital Management’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 27,195,364 shares valued at $464.50 million

Navan now accounts for 29.4% of a16z Capital Management's 13F assets, making it the fund's second largest holding

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, a16z Capital Management, L.L.C. established a new position in Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) by acquiring roughly 27 million shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $464.50 million, calculated using the average share price over the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake also stood at $464.50 million, reflecting the addition of the new position.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, representing 29.4% of its 13F reportable assets under management at the end of 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:FIG: $607.12 million (38.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $140.29 million (8.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:RVMD: $73.37 million (4.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MAZE: $70.52 million (4.5% of AUM)

NYSE:XYZ: $66.18 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of December 31, 2025, shares of Navan were priced at $9.97.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 18, 2026) $10.23 Market capitalization $2.54 billion Revenue (TTM) $656.34 million Net income (TTM) -371.92 million

Company snapshot

Navan is a technology-driven company specializing in software applications for travel and expense management, with a significant presence in the enterprise market. The company leverages artificial intelligence to deliver software solutions for travel and expense management. Its platform streamlines travel and expense management processes for organizations seeking cost control and operational efficiency.

Navan targets finance, human resources, travel managers, inventory, and other markets. It operates a technology-driven platform focused on automation and cost control for organizations.

The company delivers AI-powered software solutions for travel, payments, and expense management, streamlining the end-to-end travel and expense lifecycle for enterprise clients.

What this transaction means for investors

a16z Capital Management, the venture firm founded by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, recently disclosed a $465 million position in Navan. This investment represents a significant share of its reported assets and supports a company that has grown from a travel booking tool into a comprehensive enterprise spend platform.

Navan began as a corporate travel service but now focuses on helping companies manage employee spending. When employees book trips, corporate cards, spending limits, approvals, and expense reporting are all integrated within one system. Finance teams gain real-time visibility into spending, eliminating the need to track receipts instead of chasing them weeks later. Navan generates revenue from software subscriptions and from payment transactions processed on its platform. This model provides exposure to both recurring software revenue and transaction-based income linked to business travel and expenses.

For investors, what matters is whether Navan becomes more embedded inside the companies it serves. Are clients putting a larger share of their employee travel and expense spending through Navan each year? That shift will potentially change the stock's risk profile. If Navan can deepen usage within current accounts, the business starts to resemble financial infrastructure rather than a travel vendor.



