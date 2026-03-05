Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Up 12.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Marathon Petroleum (MPC). Shares have added about 12.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Marathon Petroleum due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Marathon Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Expenses Down Y/Y

Marathon Petroleum reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $4.07, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73. Moreover, the bottom line increased significantly from the year-ago adjusted profit of 77 cents. The outperformance was driven by stronger-than-expected Refining & Marketing segment performance and a 4.9% year-over-year decline in costs and expenses during the quarter.

Findlay, OH-based oil and gas refining and marketing company reported revenues of $33.4 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.6 billion. However, the top line was slightly down 0.1% year over year, reflecting lower sales and other operating revenues, along with reduced income from equity-method investments.

The company distributed approximately $1.3 billion to shareholders during the fourth quarter and ended the year with $4.4 billion of capacity remaining under its share repurchase authorizations as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Inside Marathon Petroleum’s Segments

Refining & Marketing: The Refining & Marketing segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $2 billion, up approximately 75.8% from the year-ago figure of $1.1 billion and the figure surpassed the consensus estimate by 26.7%.

The refining margin improved to $18.65 per barrel from $12.93 in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting stronger crack spreads. Moreover, the figure beat the consensus estimate by 6.5%. Refining capacity utilization for the quarter was 95%, up from 94% in the year-ago period.

Midstream: This unit mainly reflects Marathon Petroleum’s general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX — a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets.

Segment adjusted EBITDA was flat year over year at $1.7 billion, as higher rates, increased throughputs and contributions from recent acquisitions were more than offset by higher operating costs and the divestiture of non-core gathering and processing assets. The figure also missed the consensus estimate by 3.7%.

Financial Analysis

Marathon Petroleum reported expenses of $30.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from $32.3 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

In the reported quarter, Marathon Petroleum spent $1.5 billion on capital programs (31% on Refining & Marketing and 67% on the Midstream segment) compared with $921 million in the year-ago period.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, this company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 billion and total debt, including that of MPLX, of $32.9 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 42.3%.

Guidance

Marathon expects refining operating costs to average approximately $5.85 per barrel in the first quarter of 2026. Total refinery throughputs are projected at about 2,740 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd), consisting of 2,540 Mbpd of crude oil refined and 200 Mbpd of other charge and blendstocks. The company anticipates distribution costs of roughly $1.63 billion, planned refining turnaround expenses of $465 million, and depreciation and amortization (D&A) of $385 million for the quarter. Corporate costs, including $30 million of D&A, are expected to total $240 million.

Marathon expects full-year 2026 refining planned turnaround expenses to total approximately $1.35 billion, indicating a decline from 2025 levels. Moreover, the company anticipates further reductions in turnaround spending in both 2027 and 2028 as major projects are completed and maintenance intensity moderates.

The company expects MPLX’s expanding cash distribution to more than cover its 2026 dividend and standalone capital expenditures, further strengthening the differentiated capital return profile.

Marathon’s standalone capital spending outlook for 2026, excluding MPLX, is about $1.5 billion. Of this amount, roughly 65% is earmarked for value-enhancing investments, while the remaining 35% is allocated to sustaining capital. Within this total, refining capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $710 million, focused on high-return projects at the Galveston Bay, Garyville, Robinson and El Paso refineries to enhance margins, reliability and cost competitiveness.

In addition, the company expects marketing capital spending of around $250 million to support branded network expansion, alongside maintenance capital of approximately $450 million. At the same time, Marathon reaffirmed its capital allocation strategy, targeting a net debt-to-capital of 25% to 30% and maintaining an annual cash balance of about $1 billion.

Looking ahead, management expects distributions from MPLX to fully fund Marathon’s dividends and standalone capital spending in 2026. As a result, the company plans to return all excess free cash flow, after business needs, to its shareholders through continued capital returns.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -14.59% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Marathon Petroleum has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Marathon Petroleum is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Over the past month, Valero Energy (VLO), a stock from the same industry, has gained 14.3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Valero Energy reported revenues of $30.37 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -1.2%. EPS of $3.82 for the same period compares with $0.64 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Valero Energy is expected to post earnings of $1.86 per share, indicating a change of +109% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Valero Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.