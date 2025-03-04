Marathon Petroleum Fuels Refining Solutions With Comstock Partnership

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC recently collaborated with Comstock Fuels Corporation, a subsidiary of Comstock Inc. LODE, to take forward Comstock’s lignocellulosic biomass refining solutions to commercial maturity.

Comstock, with this strategic collaboration, aims to align with oil producers by converting the massive supplies of biomass feedstock into hydrocarbon fuels that can be used in existing petroleum-based infrastructure.

Investment Made by MPC

Marathon Petroleum, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and Comstock have entered into a series of definitive agreements that involve a total investment of $14 million. This agreement is based on a mix of cash and in-kind contributions, where Marathon's investment consists of $1 million in cash and $13 million in valuable assets, including equipment and intellectual property located at its renewable fuel demonstration facility in Madison, WI. Comstock will use Marathon’s Madison-based facility to increase pilot production capabilities in Wausau, WI.

The agreement also included Comstock’s board observation rights for Marathon, highlighting both companies’ commitment to finalize the joint development agreement on or before May 31, 2025.



Unlocking the Potential of Biomass Feedstocks

Most renewable fuels today rely on a limited range of traditional feedstocks such as corn, soy and vegetable oils, accounting for only a tiny proportion of total fuel demand. On the contrary, the U.S. Department of Energy estimates that the nation has the potential to produce over one billion tons of biomass annually that can generate more than 3 billion barrels of fuel per year using Comstock Fuels’ cutting-edge refining technology. This investment underscores Marathon Petroleum’s commitment to exploring new frontiers in renewable energy.

