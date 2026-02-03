Marathon Petroleum Company Is Ready to Sprint Higher

Marathon Petroleum Company (NYSE: MPC) was poised to advance ahead of its Q4 earnings release, and the report triggered the move. Affirming the company’s strong position in petroleum refining and the strength of its capital return, the report catalyzed a trend-following signal with the potential to take this market to new highs. The dividend, as attractive as it is, isn’t the only driver, as share buybacks are part of the picture.

A key factor for investors is Marathon Petroleum’s approximately 70% stake in subsidiary MPLX. MPLX is a midstream limited partnership whose business is to collect fees and pay dividends. The dividend is substantial, yielding 7.8% on its own, and is sufficient to more than cover MPC's own substantial payment.

Marathon’s dividend yield was approximately 2.25% as of early February. Alongside MPLX’s dividend income and Marathon’s healthy cash flow, that supports aggressive share buybacks, the primary driver of long-term price action.

MPC’s buybacks in Q1 and throughout 2025 reduced its average diluted share count by about 6.5% for the quarter and roughly 10% for the year, a pace likely to continue in 2026. Regarding the dividend, distribution increases are also expected. The company has increased payments for four consecutive years and has the capacity to continue the trend.

Marathon’s Robust Q4 Underpins 2026 Outlook

Marathon Petroleum had a solid Q4, with revenue falling only 0.1% year-over-year, outpacing consensus by 300 basis points (bps). The strength was driven by refining and marketing, as well as strong margins.

Margins are the critical detail, as they were stronger than expected, producing leveraged strength in the bottom-line result.

The adjusted earnings came in at $4.06, or nearly 50% above the consensus forecast, with utilization and efficiency highlighting business quality. The company achieved 94% utilization and a 105% margin capture rate.

Guidance was also favorable. While no revenue or earnings estimates were given, the outlook for gasoline suggests margins will remain elevated, suggesting another strong year for MPC.

The company’s focus is on high-return capital projects, margin-enhancing efficiencies, and capital return. Projects include new capacity for transport, processing, and treatment in high-margin businesses.

Marathon Analysts Point to Record Stock Price Highs

Marathon Petroleum’s analysts responded favorably to the news, highlighting the Q4 strength and potential for momentum to build in 2026. While no revisions were issued immediately after the report, the chatter aligns with trends of increasing analyst coverage, firming sentiment, and a rising price target. Consensus assumed a 10% upside ahead of the release, with the high-end pegged at $220, in line with record highs.

Institutional activity aligns with the uptrend, suggesting downside risk is limited. The group owns nearly 90% of the stock and bought on balance in 2025. While selling outpaced buying in Q4 2025, the balance reverted to accumulation in early 2026, helping to put a market bottom in place following the Q4 2025 sell-off. The top three holders are fund managers Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street Capital, which collectively own 30% of the stock.

The post-release price action has been favorable. MPC price advanced following the release, extending a rebound that began in early 2026. The movement shows support at a pair of long-term EMAs, signaling a trend-following entry for investors.

The price is likely to trend higher, potentially reaching the $200 level by mid-2026 and record highs soon after. In the long term, fresh all-time highs seem inevitable due to institutional interest and share buybacks. The dwindling share count and improving equity leave no other option.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.