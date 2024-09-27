Is Marathon Oil Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Marathon Oil Corporation ( MRO ), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an independent energy company specializing in exploring, producing, and developing oil and natural gas resources. With a market cap of $15.08 billion , Marathon Oil focuses on delivering sustainable energy solutions to meet global demand, serving various industries with a strong emphasis on operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically categorized as "large-cap stocks," and Marathon Oil rightly fits into this category. With a strong presence in global markets, the company is recognized for its leadership in delivering energy solutions that power various industries worldwide.

MRO shares are trading 13.9% below their 52-week high of $30.06 , which they hit on Apr. 12. The stock has declined 9.2% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ), which has gained 2.2% over the same time frame.

In the longer term, MRO is up 7.1% on a YTD basis. However, the shares have declined 1.6% over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, the Nasdaq has gained 21.2% in 2024 and rallied 39.2% over the past year.

MRO has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late September to confirm its bearish trend. Also, it has been trading below its 50-day moving since early September, with some fluctuations.

On Sep. 26, Marathon Oil closed down more than 3% after a decline in WTI crude oil prices.

Marathon Oil reported Q2 earnings on Aug. 7. The stock gained marginally on the day it released earnings. The company reported net revenues of $1.71 billion, an increase from $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year. Net income applicable to MRO rose to $349 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $287 million, or $0.48 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

Highlighting the contrast in performance, MRO's competitor, APA Corporation ( APA ), has underperformed the stock. APA has declined 35.5% on a YTD basis.

Analysts are moderately bullish about MRO's prospects despite its weak price performance. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from 19 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $32.53 , suggesting a premium of 25.7% to its current levels.

