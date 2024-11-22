News & Insights

Marathon Oil Merges with ConocoPhillips, Reshaping Industry Ties

November 22, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

An announcement from Marathon Oil (MRO).

The recent merger between Marathon and ConocoPhillips brings significant changes, including the termination of Marathon’s credit agreement and commercial paper program, shifting its commitments to ConocoPhillips. Shareholders of Marathon will receive ConocoPhillips stock and cash for their shares, while Marathon’s officers and directors have been replaced by those from the Merger Sub. The merger also led to the deregistration of Marathon’s stock on the NYSE and ConocoPhillips assuming responsibility for Marathon’s municipal bonds, marking a strategic consolidation in the oil industry.

