Marathon Oil Corp. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.535 billion, or $5.12 per share. This compares with $371 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.220 billion or $4.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $33.422 billion from $33.466 billion last year.

Marathon Oil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.535 Bln. vs. $371 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.12 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $33.422 Bln vs. $33.466 Bln last year.

