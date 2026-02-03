Markets

Marathon Oil Corp. Profit Advances In Q4

February 03, 2026 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.535 billion, or $5.12 per share. This compares with $371 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.220 billion or $4.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $33.422 billion from $33.466 billion last year.

Marathon Oil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.535 Bln. vs. $371 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.12 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $33.422 Bln vs. $33.466 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.