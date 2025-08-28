MARA's Hybrid Bitcoin Strategy Enhances Its Investment Case

MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA has distinguished itself in the cryptocurrency sector through a dual-pronged strategy that blends consistent revenue generation with long-term asset accumulation. The company takes a hybrid approach, leveraging its expansive, energy-efficient mining fleet to produce Bitcoin at lower costs while strategically retaining a substantial portion of its mined holdings. This enables the company to maintain steady operating income while also building exposure to Bitcoin’s potential long-term price appreciation.

The significance of this strategy lies in its balance. On one side, MARA’s ability to generate consistent cash flow shields it from near-term volatility in the crypto market. On the other hand, its decision to hold a significant portion of mined Bitcoin provides a lever for enhanced shareholder returns if prices rise. This combination gives the company both operational sustainability and financial flexibility, enhancing the stock’s appeal to investors seeking exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

This balanced strategy has parallels in the broader digital asset landscape. Riot Platforms RIOT, another major Bitcoin miner, has also prioritized scaling energy-efficient operations to lower production costs. However, unlike MARA, Riot Platforms has historically leaned toward a higher sell-through rate of its mined Bitcoin, focusing more on near-term liquidity. While RIOT remains an important player in U.S. mining, its approach underscores the uniqueness of MARA’s asset-accumulation philosophy.

Coinbase Global COIN provides another relevant comparison. As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase does not mine Bitcoin but benefits from transaction activity and institutional adoption of digital assets. Like MARA, Coinbase has built resilience by diversifying its revenue streams and leveraging its role as a long-term enabler of crypto adoption. Although MARA and Coinbase operate in different segments, both reflect the importance of balancing current revenues with longer-term strategic positioning in the crypto economy.

MARA’s Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

The stock has lost 5% in a month compared with the industry’s 2% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MARA trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 77.71, which is well above the industry average of 15.41. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARA’s bottom line has increased over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MARA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

