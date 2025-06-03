MARA Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Bitcoin Production in May 2025 with 38% Increase in Blocks Earned Month-over-Month

MARA Holdings reports record bitcoin production and holdings in May 2025, with significant month-over-month increases.

MARA Holdings, Inc. reported record-breaking bitcoin production in May 2025, achieving a total of 282 blocks won, which marks a 38% increase from April, and producing 950 bitcoins, a 35% month-over-month rise. The company's total bitcoin holdings increased to 49,179 BTC. Management highlighted that their unique self-operated mining pool, MARA Pool, has contributed to their leading production performance, benefiting from greater control and reduced fees. The company remains committed to its strategy of becoming a vertically integrated digital energy and infrastructure organization to enhance operational efficiency and resilience.

Potential Positives

Record high of 282 blocks won in May, representing a significant 38% month-over-month increase.

Production of 950 Bitcoins in May, a 35% increase compared to the previous month, marking the highest production level since the halving event in April 2024.

Total Bitcoin holdings increased to 49,179 BTC, demonstrating robust asset accumulation strategy.

MARA Pool outperformed the network average in block reward luck since launch, enhancing competitiveness and efficiency in mining operations.

Potential Negatives

Management reiterates its focus on transformation, which may indicate current operations are not meeting expectations.

Choosing not to sell any BTC in May could suggest liquidity concerns or a strategy reliant on potential price increases that may not materialize.

The warning about investment risks and reliance on forward-looking statements highlights uncertainties that could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What were MARA's bitcoin production statistics for May 2025?

MARA produced 950 bitcoin in May 2025, marking a 35% increase from April 2025.

How many blocks did MARA win in May 2025?

MARA won a record 282 blocks in May 2025, a 38% increase compared to April.

What is MARA’s current bitcoin holding?

As of May 31, 2025, MARA holds a total of 49,179 BTC.

How does MARA benefit from operating its own mining pool?

Operating its own mining pool allows MARA to avoid external fees and retain full block reward value.

What is the significance of MARA’s vertically integrated model?

This model enhances operational control, improves cost efficiency, and increases resilience against economic fluctuations.

$MARA Insider Trading Activity

$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,030 shares for an estimated $2,856,944 .

. SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 83,500 shares for an estimated $1,410,983 .

. DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $88,800 .

. ZABI NOWAID (General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,680

$MARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MARA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MARA in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

, a vertically integrated digital energy and infrastructure company that leverages high-intensity compute, such as bitcoin mining, to monetize excess energy and optimize power management, today published unaudited bitcoin ("bitcoin" or "BTC") production updates for May 2025.







Management Commentary







"May was a record-breaking month for MARA with 282 blocks won, a 38% increase over April and a new monthly high," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "Our total bitcoin holdings surpassed 49,000 BTC during May and the 950 bitcoin produced were the most since the halving event in April 2024.





"Our fully integrated tech stack is a key differentiator, and MARA Pool is the only self-owned and operated mining pool among public miners, offering greater control and efficiency. Operating our pool means no fees to external operators and retention of the full value of block rewards. Production in May also benefitted from block reward luck. Since launch, MARA Pool’s block reward luck has outperformed the network average by over 10%, contributing to our industry-leading block production.





"We remain laser-focused on transforming MARA into a vertically integrated digital energy and infrastructure company. We believe this model gives us tighter operational control, improves cost-efficiency, and makes us more resilient to shifts in the broader economy."







These metrics are MARAPool only and do not include blocks won from joint ventures.





Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that MARA earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period.







NM - Not Meaningful





As of May 31, 2025, the Company held a total of 49,179 BTC*. MARA opted not to sell any BTC in May.





*Includes loaned and collateralized bitcoin







Investor Notice







Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any other periodic reports that we may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.





The operational highlights and updates presented in this press release pertain solely to our BTC mining operations. Detailed information regarding our other operations can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," "target" and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to the expected benefits of MARA’s transformation into a vertically integrated digital energy and infrastructure company. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.







About MARA







MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) is a global leader in digital asset compute that develops and deploys innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and inclusive future. MARA secures the world’s preeminent blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or otherwise underutilized energy into economic value.





MARA Company Contact:







Telephone: 800-804-1690





Email:



ir@mara.com









MARA Media Contact:







Email:



marathon@wachsman.com





