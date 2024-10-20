News & Insights

Maptek Acquires Major Stake in Havilah Resources

October 20, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Maptek Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Havilah Resources Limited, acquiring a 10.25% voting power with over 34 million shares. This significant stake underscores potential growth and strategic interest in Havilah’s ventures, capturing attention from investors and market enthusiasts alike.

