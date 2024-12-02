Maps S.p.A. Secures Key Contract in Infrastructure Sector

Maps S.p.A. (IT:MAPS) has released an update.

Maps S.p.A. has been selected as the technological partner for a new three-year contract to provide an integrated system for legality protocols and access recording at construction sites, valued at 362,000 euros. This agreement underscores Maps Group’s growing influence in the infrastructure sector and highlights the success of their Legality & Transparency solution, as well as their partnership with Selesta Ingegneria. The move strengthens Maps Group’s market presence and affirms their position as a key player in digital transformation.

