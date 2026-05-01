MapLight Completes Phase 2 Enrollment In ZEPHYR Trial; Topline Data Expected Mid-August

(RTTNews) - MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. (MPLT) said it has completed enrolment in its Phase 2 ZEPHYR trial evaluating ML-007C-MA for schizophrenia, marking a key milestone as the company advances two mid-stage programs toward data readouts this summer.

The company also completed the final patient visit in its Phase 2 IRIS trial of ML-004 for autism spectrum disorder.

Schizophrenia is a chronic psychiatric disorder characterized by hallucinations, delusions, and cognitive impairment, often requiring long-term treatment. ML-007C-MA is designed to modulate neural circuits involved in psychosis, and the ZEPHYR study enrolled 307 adults experiencing an acute exacerbation of symptoms. Participants were randomized to receive placebo or one of two ML-007C-MA dosing regimens for five weeks. The primary endpoint measures change in PANSS total score, a standard tool used to assess schizophrenia severity.

The IRIS trial, evaluating ML-004 in adolescents and adults with autism spectrum disorder, enrolled 161 participants, including more than 100 adolescents. The study's primary endpoint assesses change in the ABI-Social Communication Domain Score over 12 weeks.

MapLight said topline results from both ZEPHYR and IRIS are expected by mid-August 2026, positioning the company for a pivotal second half of the year. CEO Chris Kroeger noted that strong enrolment reflects the significant unmet need in central nervous system disorders and the commitment of investigators and participants.

MPLT has traded between $12.24 and $33.28 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $31.87, up 5.22%. In pre-market the stock is at $32.63, up 2.40%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.