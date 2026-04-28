Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (N2IU.SI) reported a fourth quarter loss to unitholders of S$26.7 million compared to profit of S$395.3 million, prior year. Loss per unit, in cents, was 0.51 compared to profit of 7.50.

Fourth quarter gross revenue was S$210.74 million, down 5.5% from prior year. Net property income was s$159.6 million, down 5.9%.

As at 31 March 2026, MPACT's total assets under management was S$15.2 billion, comprising 15 commercial properties across five key gateway markets of Asia - four in Singapore, one in Hong Kong, two in China, seven in Japan and one in South Korea.

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