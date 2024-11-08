News & Insights

Stocks

Mapletree Industrial Trust Expands Unit Issuance Strategy

November 08, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mapletree Industrial (SG:ME8U) has released an update.

Mapletree Industrial Trust has issued 672,699 new units to its management as part of a base fee payment, reflecting the operation of their data centers in the U.S. and Japan. The units were valued at S$2.4811 each, based on the recent 10-day trading average, increasing the total number of units in issue to over 2.84 billion. This strategic move highlights the trust’s ongoing commitment to expanding its data center portfolio internationally.

For further insights into SG:ME8U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAPIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.