Mapletree Industrial Trust Expands Unit Issuance Strategy

Mapletree Industrial (SG:ME8U) has released an update.

Mapletree Industrial Trust has issued 672,699 new units to its management as part of a base fee payment, reflecting the operation of their data centers in the U.S. and Japan. The units were valued at S$2.4811 each, based on the recent 10-day trading average, increasing the total number of units in issue to over 2.84 billion. This strategic move highlights the trust’s ongoing commitment to expanding its data center portfolio internationally.

