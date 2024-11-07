Mapletree Commercial Issues New Units for Management Fees

Mapletree Commercial (SG:N2IU) has released an update.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) has issued 2,988,067 new units to its manager, MPACT Management Ltd., as partial payment for management fees for the third quarter of 2024. The units were issued at S$1.4811 each, representing 40% of the fees, while the remainder was settled in cash. This move increases the manager’s total holdings to over 140 million units, amidst a total issuance of over 5.26 billion units.

For further insights into SG:N2IU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.