Mapletree Commercial Issues New Units for Management Fees

November 07, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Mapletree Commercial (SG:N2IU) has released an update.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) has issued 2,988,067 new units to its manager, MPACT Management Ltd., as partial payment for management fees for the third quarter of 2024. The units were issued at S$1.4811 each, representing 40% of the fees, while the remainder was settled in cash. This move increases the manager’s total holdings to over 140 million units, amidst a total issuance of over 5.26 billion units.

