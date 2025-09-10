Markets
Maplebear Instacart To Roll Out AI-powered Caper Carts In UK With Morrisons From 2026

September 10, 2025 — 03:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Maplebear Inc. (CART), a the legal operating name of Instacart, a grocery technology company, on Wednesday announced that Instacart's AI-powered Caper Carts will launch in the UK starting in early 2026 at one Morrisons store, with potential for wider rollout.

The company said this move marks Instacart's first retail partnership in the UK to bring the technology to British customers.

The smart trolleys allow shoppers to scan items as they shop, track spending in real time, and check out by scanning a barcode at the self-checkout area. They feature interactive screens, built-in scales, and AI-powered sensors that also enable weighing fresh produce directly in the cart.

For Morrisons customers, the trolleys are integrated with the Morrisons More Card loyalty program to provide additional savings and convenience.

Instacart said the Caper Carts, part of its Connected Stores suite, aim to merge the convenience of online shopping with in-store browsing. They are already deployed in nearly 100 cities across 15 U.S. states with retailers including Coles, Kroger, Schnucks, and Wakefern.

The company said the digital screens also provide opportunities for retailers to offer personalized deals, suggest product pairings, and create new retail media touchpoints to drive basket growth.

Tuesday, the Maplebear had closed at $45.47, 0.66% higher on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 1.78% lesser before ending the trade at $44.66.

