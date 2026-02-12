Maplebear Inc. Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Maplebear Inc. (CART) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $78 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $992 million from $883 million last year.

Maplebear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $78 Mln. vs. $148 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $992 Mln vs. $883 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.