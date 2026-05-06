Maplebear Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Maplebear Inc. (CART) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $104 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $144 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to $1.019 billion from $897 million last year.

Maplebear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $104 Mln. vs. $144 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $1.019 Bln vs. $897 Mln last year.

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