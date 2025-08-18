Maplebear Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CART

In trading on Monday, shares of Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.56, changing hands as high as $45.50 per share. Maplebear Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CART shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CART's low point in its 52 week range is $31.99 per share, with $53.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.46.

