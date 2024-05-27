News & Insights

Stocks

Maple Leaf Green World Reports Filing Delay

May 27, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maple Leaf Green World (TSE:MGW) has released an update.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. has issued a bi-weekly status update indicating a delay in their 2023 financial filings, necessitating a Management Cease Trade Order (MCTO) which restricts trading by certain executives but not the public. Despite the delay, the company reassures stakeholders of no significant undisclosed changes or failures to comply with information guidelines and anticipates filing the required documents by June 30, 2024. Maple Leaf, a company invested in North American and Chinese health and wellness, continues to focus on sustainability and renewable energy projects.

For further insights into TSE:MGW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.