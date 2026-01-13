Markets

Maple Leaf Foods Sets 2026 Guidance

January 13, 2026 — 12:08 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) shared on Tuesday, its financial outlook for fiscal 2026, showing that the company is still on a solid growth path with careful management of funds and progress on its focus around protein and brand development.

They're aiming for mid-single-digit revenue growth compared to 2025, thanks to brand investments, new innovations, expanding into the U.S. market, and ongoing strong consumer interest in protein.

They expect adjusted EBITDA to land around $520 to $540 million, which they attribute to increased revenue, better margins, and gains from their Fuel for Growth program.

For capital expenditures, they're looking at about $160 to $180 million, mainly for maintenance, boosting productivity, automation, and overall efficiency.

To further demonstrate their confidence in cash flow, Maple Leaf Foods announced a roughly 10 percent hike in their quarterly dividend to $0.21 per share, marking the eleventh year in a row they've increased it.

MFI.TO is currently trading at CAD 25.86, up CAD 1.01 or 4.06 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

