Maple Leaf Foods Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) reported fourth quarter earnings of C$391 million or C$3.14 earnings per basic share compared to C$54 million or C$0.43 earnings per basic share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was C$117 million, an 8.3% increase from prior year. Adjusted EPS was C$0.32 compared to C$0.18. Sales were C$991 million compared to C$917 million, a year ago, an increase of 8.1%.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: mid-single-digit increase in revenue from 2025, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately C$520 - C$540 million.

At last close, shares of Maple Leaf Foods were trading at C$26.81, down 0.63%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.