Maple Leaf Foods Q4 Profit Rises

March 05, 2026 — 06:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) reported fourth quarter earnings of C$391 million or C$3.14 earnings per basic share compared to C$54 million or C$0.43 earnings per basic share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was C$117 million, an 8.3% increase from prior year. Adjusted EPS was C$0.32 compared to C$0.18. Sales were C$991 million compared to C$917 million, a year ago, an increase of 8.1%.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: mid-single-digit increase in revenue from 2025, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately C$520 - C$540 million.

At last close, shares of Maple Leaf Foods were trading at C$26.81, down 0.63%.

