Mapbox Launches Mapbox Das, Customizable Lane Level Navigation System For Cars

(RTTNews) - Mapbox has launched Mapbox Dash, a customizable lane level navigation system for cars.

Dash allows automakers to control every aspect of the navigation experience, including the map and UI design, and offers lane level guidance, live traffic, speed limit warnings, voice integration, rich places search, AR navigation, mobile integrations and more. It supports integrations into custom services like parking, fuel, AI assistants, and streaming music.

Mapbox Dash is available to car makers as a subscription service with continuous feature updates throughout the lifetime of the application.

General Motors (GM) is the first car maker to adopt Mapbox Dash through the launch of its Maps+, a connected in-car navigation application built on Mapbox Dash.

On April 30, Maps+ is expected to begin its rollout to about 900,000 compatible vehicles as part of select Connected Services plans.

GM said it will launch an initial version with a distinct look and feel for their Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands. The navigation system will include lane level guidance, live traffic and incidents, Electronic Horizon for speed limit alerts, Alexa integration, rich POI search with ratings, pictures, and opening times.

The application suggests gas stations when the car is running low on fuel and finds parking at the destination with a tap on the parking button.

