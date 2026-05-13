Markets

Manulife Q1 Profit Surges

May 13, 2026 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results with profit rising sharply from last year.

Net income attributed to shareholders jumped to $1.15 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from $485 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share increased to $0.65 from $0.25.

Core earnings rose to $1.84 billion from $1.77 billion, while core earnings per share improved to $1.06 from $0.99.

Annual premium equivalent sales increased to $2.82 billion from $2.69 billion.

MFC is currently trading after hours at $38.87, down $0.98 or 2.46 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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