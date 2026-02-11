Markets

Manulife Financial Reports Rise In Full Year Bottom Line

February 11, 2026 — 05:38 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC) reported earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$5.572 billion, or C$3.07 per share. This compares with C$5.385 billion, or C$2.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$7.521 billion or C$4.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to C$28.888 billion from C$26.592 billion last year.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$5.572 Bln. vs. C$5.385 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$3.07 vs. C$2.84 last year. -Revenue: C$28.888 Bln vs. C$26.592 Bln last year.

