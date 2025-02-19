Manulife Financial Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.638 billion, or C$0.88 per share. This compares with C$1.659 billion, or C$0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.907 billion or C$1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.638 Bln. vs. C$1.659 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.88 vs. C$0.86 last year.

