Manulife Financial (PSE:MFC) Price Target Increased by 27.88% to 2,909.59

The average one-year price target for Manulife Financial (PSE:MFC) has been revised to ₱2,909.59 / share. This is an increase of 27.88% from the prior estimate of ₱2,275.17 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₱2,678.69 to a high of ₱3,266.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.06% from the latest reported closing price of ₱2,796.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manulife Financial. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 13.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFC is 0.18%, an increase of 30.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 867,021K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 132,752K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159,063K shares , representing a decrease of 19.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 56,829K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,937K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 48,056K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company.

Td Asset Management holds 40,746K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,181K shares , representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 45.66% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 29,894K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,551K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 0.16% over the last quarter.

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