Manulife Financial Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.84 billion, or C$1.00 per share. This compares with C$1.01 billion, or C$0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.83 billion or C$1.00 per share for the period.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.84 Bln. vs. C$1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.00 vs. C$0.52 last year.

