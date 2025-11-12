Markets

Manulife Financial, Mahindra & Mahindra To Establish Life Insurance JV

November 12, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Wednesday announced that the two companies have reached a deal to establish a 50:50 life insurance joint venture.

The new venture will strengthen Manulife and Mahindra's existing footprint in India and underscores their commitment to enhancing the financial well-being of customers in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

The joint venture aims to offer long-term savings and protection solutions tailored to the diverse and growing needs of India's population, in line with India's "Insurance for All" vision by 20471.

This joint venture will expand on the strong collaboration between Manulife and Mahindra in India, following the successful launch of Mahindra Manulife Investment Management in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.