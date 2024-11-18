News & Insights

Manulife Financial CEO Roy Gori to retire, Phil Witherington to succeed

November 18, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Manulife Financial’s (MFC) board announced that president and CEO Roy Gori has informed them of his intention to retire, effective May 8, 2025, with Phil Witherington appointed as his successor and joining the board of directors at that time. To support this transition, following Gori’s retirement he has agreed to serve as an advisor through August 31, 2025. Witherington has been a member of the company’s executive leadership team since 2017, serving as CFO for five years until his appointment to his current role as president and CEO, Manulife Asia.

