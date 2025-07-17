Manufacturing, Services Data on Tap as Earnings Pick Up

Next week is relatively quiet in terms of economic data, with earnings season taking center stage. However, traders will still be eyeing the S&P flash U.S. services and manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) for June.

The earnings docket is packed full, with reports coming from Alphabet (GOOGL), American Airlines (AAL), AT&T (T), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Coca-Cola (KO), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Dow (DOW), Hasbro (HAS), Honeywell (HON), IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Lockheed Martin (LMT), RTX (RTX), Tesla (TSLA), T-Mobile (TMUS), and Verizon Communications (VZ), to name a few.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, July 21 will bring U.S. leading economic indicators.

There is no economic data scheduled due out on Tuesday, July 12.

Existing home sales are slated for Wednesday, July 23.

Thursday, July 24 features the usual weekly jobless claims data, in addition to the S&P flash U.S. services and manufacturing PMIs. New home sales are also on tap.

Investors will be eyeing durable-goods orders on

.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.