ManTech Granted About $500 Mln Enterprise IT Services Contract By DoJ

January 11, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Technology solutions provider ManTech International Corp. (MANT) announced Thursday that it is one of the winners of a ten-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) with the Department of Justice (DOJ) valued at nearly $500 million.

Under this BPA, ManTech will provide high-tech, high-end engineering services and support that include network engineering and management, cybersecurity, application services, service desk, deskside support, special operations/special projects as well as other related solutions.

The BPA can be used by any DOJ component to meet their needs for advanced enterprise IT services.

ManTech said it will leverage its expertise in providing transformative high-tech, high-end capabilities spanning enterprise IT services, cybersecurity, AI and more to help DOJ achieve service delivery excellence for its many users.

