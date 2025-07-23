ManpowerGroup Stock Improves 5% Since Q2 Earnings Beat

ManpowerGroup, Inc. MAN reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but failed to impress the market.

In response to the earnings beat, the stock has improved 5% since the company released results on July 15.

Quarterly adjusted EPS came in at 78 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and decreased 40% year over year. Total revenues of $4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and rose 4.2% year over year.

ManpowerGroup shares have declined 38.1% over the past year compared with a 29.3% drop in the industry it belongs to and the 13.6% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ManpowerGroup Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote

MAN: Other Quarterly Details

Revenues from America of $1.06 billion were above our expectations but tumbled 0.4% year over year on a reported basis and increased 2% at cc. In the United States, revenues reached $674.1 million, surpassing our estimate of $669 million and declining 3.3% year over year. In the Other Americas subgroup, revenues of $385.9 million beat our projection of $346.4 million. These revenues increased 5.1% on a reported basis and 11.9% at cc.

Revenues from Southern Europe of $2.2 billion were above our projection of $2.06 billion, rising 2.4% on a reported basis and declining 2.8% at cc. Revenues from France were $1.2 billion, above our expectations, but were down 1.3% on a reported basis and 6.3% at cc. Revenues from Italy amounted to $475.9 million, surpassing our estimate of $455 million, which increased 9.4% on a reported basis and increased 3.9% at cc. The Other Southern Europe sub-segment generated revenues of $524.1 million, which beat our expectations of $495 million. These were up 5% year over year on a reported basis and down 0.6% at cc.

Northern Europe revenues declined 5.1% on a reported basis and 10.4% at cc to $794.4 million, outpacing our estimate of $756.5 million. APME revenues totaled $525.3 million, surpassing our estimate of $506.1 million, down 3% on a reported basis and down 8% at cc.

MAN’s Operating Performance

The company registered an operating loss of $25.3 million, down 125% year over year on a reported basis and 127.9% at cc.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures of MAN

ManpowerGroup exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $395 million compared with $289.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $470.3 million compared with $929.4 million in the preceding year’s December-end quarter.

The company used $3428 million of cash from operating activities. Capital expenditures were $31.3 million. It spent $38.2 million on repurchasing common stock in the quarter.

MAN’s Q2 Guidance

Management guided second-quarter EPS in the range of 77-87 cents, with a midpoint of 82 cents, which met our current Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s guided range includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 3 cents and a 48% effective tax rate.

