ManpowerGroup Sees EPS Growth In Q2 - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup, Inc. (MAN) said it expects earnings for the second quarter in a range of $0.91 to $1.01 per share.

The guidance includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 5 cents and a 43% effective tax rate.

The company said its expanded global strategic transformation program is now expected to deliver $200 million in permanent cost savings in 2028.

MAN closed Wednesday's regular trading session on the NYSE at $30.73, up $1.50 or 5.13 percent.

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