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ManpowerGroup Sees EPS Growth In Q2 - Update

April 16, 2026 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup, Inc. (MAN) said it expects earnings for the second quarter in a range of $0.91 to $1.01 per share.

The guidance includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 5 cents and a 43% effective tax rate.

The company said its expanded global strategic transformation program is now expected to deliver $200 million in permanent cost savings in 2028.

MAN closed Wednesday's regular trading session on the NYSE at $30.73, up $1.50 or 5.13 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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