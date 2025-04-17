ManpowerGroup Reports Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup (MAN) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.6 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $39.7 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.1% to $4.090 billion from $4.403 billion last year.

ManpowerGroup earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.6 Mln. vs. $39.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $4.090 Bln vs. $4.403 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.