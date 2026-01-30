ManpowerGroup Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decrease Y/Y

ManpowerGroup, Inc. MAN reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 92 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8% but decreased 9.8% year over year. Total revenues of $4.71 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.23% and rose 7.12% year over year.

MAN: Other Quarterly Details

Revenues from America of $1.13 billion were above our expectations of $1.05 billion and increased 5.6% year over year on a reported basis and increased 4.7% at cc. In the United States, revenues reached $681.7 million, surpassing our estimate of $667.6 million and declining 1.5% year over year. In the Other Americas subgroup, revenues of $451.7 million beat our projection of $384.9 million. These revenues increased 18.3% on a reported basis and 16% at cc.

Revenues from Southern Europe of $2.25 billion were above our projection of $2.19 billion, rising 10% on a reported basis and 0.68% at cc. Revenues from France were $1.17 billion, above our expectations of $1.14 billion, but were up 5.4% on a reported basis and down 3.4% at cc. Revenues from Italy amounted to $485.9 million, surpassing our estimate of $471.8 million, which increased 16.1% on a reported basis and 6.4% at cc. The Other Southern Europe sub-segment generated revenues of $590.7 million, which beat our expectations of $579.2 million. These were up 15.1% year over year on a reported basis and 4.9% at cc.

Northern Europe revenues rose 6.6% on a reported basis and declined 1.14% at cc to $819.1 million, underperforming our estimate of $806.8 million. APME revenues totaled $519.7 million, missing our estimate of $523.4 million, down 0.5% on a reported basis and up 0.2% at cc.

MAN’s Operating Performance

The company registered an operating profit of $80.6 million, up 18.4% year over year on a reported basis and 7.7% at cc.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures of MAN

ManpowerGroup exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $871 million compared with $509.4 million in the December-end quarter of 2024. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $1.05 billion compared with $929.4 million in the preceding year’s December-end quarter.

The company used $104.1 million of cash from operating activities. Capital expenditures were $57.3 million. It spent $38.2 million on repurchasing common stock in the quarter.

MAN’s Q1 Guidance

Management guided first-quarter EPS in the range of 45-55 cents, with a midpoint of 50 cents just above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. The company’s guided range includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 6 cents and a 43% effective tax rate.

ManpowerGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Accenture plc (ACN) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

ACN’s earnings were $3.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. The metric increased 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $18.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and rose 6% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.62 beat the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 11.5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but grew 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

