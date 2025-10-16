ManpowerGroup Inc. Reports Drop In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $18.0 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $22.8 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $4.634 billion from $4.530 billion last year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.0 Mln. vs. $22.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $4.634 Bln vs. $4.530 Bln last year.

