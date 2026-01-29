ManpowerGroup Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $30.2 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $22.5 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $4.713 billion from $4.399 billion last year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.2 Mln. vs. $22.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $4.713 Bln vs. $4.399 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.