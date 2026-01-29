ManpowerGroup Guides Q1 EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup, Inc. (MAN) said it expects earnings for the first quarter in a range of $0.45 and $0.55 per share.

On average, eight analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, MAN is trading on the NYSE at $30.55, up $1.59 or 5.49 percent.

