MannKind Reports 30-week Results From Phase 4 INHALE-3 Study - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MannKind (MNKD) reported top-level 30-week results from Phase 4 INHALE-3 study, in which additional patients living with type 1 diabetes achieved target A1c levels during the extension phase. With the positive data received at both 17- and 30-weeks, the company continues to affirm that Afrezza is an important option for adult patients managing their diabetes.

"The data from the extension phase of this study showed that more people living with T1D are able to reach target A1c levels when they remain on Afrezza plus basal insulin or switch to Afrezza from usual care - whether they are using multiple daily injections or pumps," said Michael Castagna, CEO for MannKind.

