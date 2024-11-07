MannKind Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $11.55 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $1.72 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MannKind Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $15.35 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.7% to $70.08 million from $51.25 million last year.

MannKind Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $11.55 Mln. vs. $1.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $70.08 Mln vs. $51.25 Mln last year.

