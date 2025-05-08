MannKind Corp. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) released a profit for first quarter of $13.16 million

The company's earnings totaled $13.16 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $10.63 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MannKind Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $21.63 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $78.35 million from $66.26 million last year.

MannKind Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

