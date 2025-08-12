Mannatech Inc. Q2 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Mannatech Inc. (MTEX) reported Loss for its second quarter of -$4.31 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$4.31 million, or -$2.27 per share. This compares with -$0.62 million, or -$0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.4% to $25.68 million from $27.74 million last year.

Mannatech Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.31 Mln. vs. -$0.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.27 vs. -$0.33 last year. -Revenue: $25.68 Mln vs. $27.74 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.