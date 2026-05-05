Manitowoc Company Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) announced the first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.17 a share, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.18 a share, in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, loss amounted to $4.6 million, or $0.13 a share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.16 a share, in the previous year.

Net sales increased to $494.6 million from last year's $470.9 million.

In the after hours, MTW is trading at $12.12, down 11.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.