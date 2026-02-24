Manila Water (MWTCF) Price Target Increased by 60.41% to 0.84

The average one-year price target for Manila Water (OTCPK:MWTCF) has been revised to $0.84 / share. This is an increase of 60.41% from the prior estimate of $0.52 dated June 11, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.72 to a high of $1.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.58% from the latest reported closing price of $0.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manila Water. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 34.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MWTCF is 0.04%, an increase of 57.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.74% to 31,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,410K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 6,199K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,180K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MWTCF by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 3,376K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 3,248K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares , representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MWTCF by 11.20% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 2,943K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,842K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWTCF by 4.04% over the last quarter.

