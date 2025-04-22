Manhattan Associates Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH), a Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider, announced Tuesday first-quarter results for the fiscal year of 2025.

In its first quarter a net income of $52.6 million or earnings per share of $0.85, compared to net income of $53.8 million or EPS of $0.86 in the first quarter of last year, primarily driven by increased costs of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services, and a higher income tax provision.

Adjusted net income increased to $73.0 million, up from $64.3 million, reflecting a rise of $8.7 million, while adjusted EPS rose to $1.19 from $1.03, an increase of $0.16.

Total revenue rose three percent to $262.8 million from $254.6 million, driven by cloud subscription revenue of $94.3 million compared to $78.0 million and license revenue of $9.3 million versus $2.8 million, partially offset by lower services revenue.

Analysts expected Manhattan Associates to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter.

MANH closed trading at $162.25, down $1.74 or 1.08 percent on the Nasdaq.

