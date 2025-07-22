Manhattan Associates Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates (MANH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $56.78 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $52.77 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates reported adjusted earnings of $80.12 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $272.42 million from $265.32 million last year.

Manhattan Associates earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.78 Mln. vs. $52.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $272.42 Mln vs. $265.32 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.76 - $4.84 Full year revenue guidance: $1.07B - $1.08B

